First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) Shares Bought by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) by 11.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 53,064 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,586 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $2,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FAF. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in First American Financial by 75.8% in the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 8,344 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 3,597 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of First American Financial by 60.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 428,159 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $21,713,000 after buying an additional 161,556 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of First American Financial by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 105,448 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,844,000 after buying an additional 34,596 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of First American Financial by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 81,553 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,152,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of First American Financial by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 196,524 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,005,000 after buying an additional 2,475 shares during the last quarter. 83.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FAF stock opened at $57.44 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.28. First American Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $39.03 and a twelve month high of $58.89. The company has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 1.13.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. First American Financial had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 9.61%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that First American Financial Co. will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.94%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FAF. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on First American Financial from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Barclays lifted their price target on First American Financial from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on First American Financial from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First American Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.86.

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

