First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $75.50 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) will post sales of $75.50 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for First Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $76.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $74.50 million. First Bancorp reported sales of $68.46 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Bancorp will report full year sales of $295.01 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $284.63 million to $301.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $297.42 million, with estimates ranging from $281.38 million to $312.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover First Bancorp.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. First Bancorp had a net margin of 24.81% and a return on equity of 8.36%. The firm had revenue of $76.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.14 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut First Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.50.

Shares of FBNC opened at $43.75 on Friday. First Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $19.26 and a fifty-two week high of $48.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 16.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. This is an increase from First Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 25.81%.

In related news, Director Mary Clara Capel sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $70,000.00. Also, CEO Richard H. Moore sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total value of $300,240.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 103,101 shares in the company, valued at $3,869,380.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,001 shares of company stock valued at $370,276 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.37% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Planning lifted its stake in First Bancorp by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in First Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in First Bancorp by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 19,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in First Bancorp by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 19,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 1,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in First Bancorp by 121.0% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 2,060 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.99% of the company’s stock.

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses primarily in North Carolina and northeastern South Carolina. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificate of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

