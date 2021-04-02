First Capital Realty (TSE:FCR.UN) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $14.55

First Capital Realty Inc (TSE:FCR.UN) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$14.55 and traded as high as C$16.56. First Capital Realty shares last traded at C$16.50, with a volume of 1,452,300 shares.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. CIBC increased their price target on shares of First Capital Realty from C$18.00 to C$18.50 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of First Capital Realty from C$16.75 to C$17.25 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of First Capital Realty from C$18.50 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of First Capital Realty from C$15.00 to C$16.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th.

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$16.02 and its 200-day moving average is C$14.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.86, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,375.00.

First Capital Realty Inc acquires, develops, redevelops, owns, and manages urban retail-centered real estate properties in Canada. The company's property portfolio comprises grocery stores, pharmacies, liquor stores, banks, restaurants, cafes, fitness centers, medical, and childcare facilities. It also offers other professional and personal services.

