First Derivatives (LON:FDP) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $3,032.01

First Derivatives plc (LON:FDP) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,032.01 ($39.61) and traded as low as GBX 2,590 ($33.84). First Derivatives shares last traded at GBX 2,775 ($36.26), with a volume of 21,721 shares trading hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of First Derivatives in a research report on Monday, March 1st.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,788.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 3,032.01. The company has a market capitalization of £767.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.01, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.33.

First Derivatives plc provides software and consulting services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Managed Services and Consulting and Software segments. It provides kdb+, in-memory, time-series database. The company also supports trading systems for front, middle, and back-office operations.

