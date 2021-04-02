First Derivatives (LON:FDP) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $3,032.01

Posted by on Apr 2nd, 2021


First Derivatives plc (LON:FDP) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,032.01 ($39.61) and traded as low as GBX 2,590 ($33.84). First Derivatives shares last traded at GBX 2,775 ($36.26), with a volume of 21,721 shares trading hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of First Derivatives in a research report on Monday, March 1st.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,788.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 3,032.01. The company has a market capitalization of £767.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.01, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.33.

First Derivatives Company Profile (LON:FDP)

First Derivatives plc provides software and consulting services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Managed Services and Consulting and Software segments. It provides kdb+, in-memory, time-series database. The company also supports trading systems for front, middle, and back-office operations.

