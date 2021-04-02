First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.80 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson raised their FY2021 EPS estimates for First Financial Northwest in a report released on Wednesday, March 31st. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now expects that the bank will earn $0.80 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.75. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on FFNW. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Financial Northwest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. TheStreet raised First Financial Northwest from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th.

NASDAQ:FFNW opened at $14.17 on Friday. First Financial Northwest has a 52 week low of $7.90 and a 52 week high of $15.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $136.83 million, a P/E ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.59.

First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.07. First Financial Northwest had a return on equity of 5.52% and a net margin of 13.85%. The firm had revenue of $12.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.07 million.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FFNW. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in First Financial Northwest by 17,340.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,104 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 6,069 shares in the last quarter. RSM US Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in First Financial Northwest during the 4th quarter worth $143,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its stake in First Financial Northwest by 43.0% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 123,446 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 37,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in First Financial Northwest by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 692,155 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,891,000 after purchasing an additional 8,814 shares in the last quarter. 43.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This is a boost from First Financial Northwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. First Financial Northwest’s payout ratio is presently 42.72%.

First Financial Northwest Company Profile

First Financial Northwest, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in attracting deposits from the general public and provides lending services. Through its subsidiary, First Savings Bank Northwest, it offers commercial banking services, dynamic savings, stored savings, loaned savings, commercial savings, checking accounts, and money market accounts.

