First Hawaiian, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.48 Per Share (NASDAQ:FHB)

First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for First Hawaiian in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 31st. Piper Sandler analyst A. Liesch now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.48 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.47. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for First Hawaiian’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.90 EPS.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $188.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.24 million. First Hawaiian had a net margin of 24.17% and a return on equity of 7.27%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Hawaiian from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. First Hawaiian presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.07.

NASDAQ:FHB opened at $27.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.34. First Hawaiian has a one year low of $13.56 and a one year high of $30.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FHB. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in First Hawaiian by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,151 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in First Hawaiian during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in First Hawaiian by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,192 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in First Hawaiian during the 4th quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in First Hawaiian during the 4th quarter valued at about $114,000. Institutional investors own 99.10% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. First Hawaiian’s payout ratio is presently 47.49%.

About First Hawaiian

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and time deposit accounts.

