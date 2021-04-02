First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) Shares Bought by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) by 191.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 216,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 142,589 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $2,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in First Horizon by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,441,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,950,000 after purchasing an additional 852,699 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in First Horizon by 55.3% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,236,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,332,000 after acquiring an additional 2,577,122 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in First Horizon by 78.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,897,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,187,000 after acquiring an additional 2,156,075 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in First Horizon during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,763,000. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its stake in First Horizon by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,304,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,159,000 after acquiring an additional 981,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.93% of the company’s stock.

In other First Horizon news, EVP Susan L. Springfield sold 25,151 shares of First Horizon stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.79, for a total transaction of $346,832.29. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 216,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,992,126.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO D Bryan Jordan sold 97,149 shares of First Horizon stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.62, for a total transaction of $1,517,467.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 941,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,706,870.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 226,923 shares of company stock valued at $3,438,707. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE FHN opened at $17.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.53 billion, a PE ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.72 and a 200 day moving average of $13.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. First Horizon Co. has a one year low of $6.93 and a one year high of $18.42.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $810.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $784.45 million. First Horizon had a net margin of 23.18% and a return on equity of 7.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that First Horizon Co. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. First Horizon’s payout ratio is presently 36.14%.

Several analysts have commented on FHN shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of First Horizon from $18.50 to $19.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of First Horizon from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.05.

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

