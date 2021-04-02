First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) Shares Sold by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,531 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $2,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FR. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 145.1% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 23.5% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. 96.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get First Industrial Realty Trust alerts:

In other news, CIO Johannson L. Yap sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total value of $1,083,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 232,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,076,073.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FR opened at $47.21 on Friday. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.78 and a 52-week high of $47.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.27. The stock has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.79 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.21. First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 46.84%. The business had revenue of $112.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from First Industrial Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 62.07%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded First Industrial Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded First Industrial Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.44.

About First Industrial Realty Trust

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

Read More: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.