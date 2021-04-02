First National Bank of Omaha Boosts Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

First National Bank of Omaha raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 20.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,779 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,637 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 13,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC now owns 56,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,676,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 5,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forte Capital LLC ADV increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 39,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,884,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $49.75 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $31.59 and a 12-month high of $50.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.95.

