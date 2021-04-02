First National Bank of Omaha Boosts Stock Holdings in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

First National Bank of Omaha grew its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) by 12.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,629 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $1,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 76,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,710,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 29,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 120,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 337.0% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,655,000 after purchasing an additional 15,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 293,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,350,000 after acquiring an additional 5,128 shares in the last quarter. 83.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CASY opened at $216.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $207.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $188.82. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.25 and a 12 month high of $221.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.57 and a beta of 0.88.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 19.21%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.15%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $220.00 to $217.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.10.

In other Casey’s General Stores news, SVP Brian Joseph Johnson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.19, for a total transaction of $531,570.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,089 shares in the company, valued at $3,027,999.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverages, tobacco, and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

