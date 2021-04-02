First National Bank of Omaha Buys 1,364 Shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

First National Bank of Omaha boosted its stake in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) by 28.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,120 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $1,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 77.9% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after acquiring an additional 2,460 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 61.6% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 4,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,824 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 752,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,706,000 after acquiring an additional 4,931 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 239.1% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,351,000 after acquiring an additional 9,033 shares during the period. Finally, Glenview Trust Co grew its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 63,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,548,000 after acquiring an additional 6,350 shares during the period.

In other news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.57, for a total transaction of $6,111,400.00. 1.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BURL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $290.00 to $317.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $254.00 to $259.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $225.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $279.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Burlington Stores has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $280.39.

Shares of BURL opened at $299.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -115.11 and a beta of 0.75. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $137.65 and a 1 year high of $321.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $283.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $243.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.57, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. Burlington Stores had a negative return on equity of 33.07% and a negative net margin of 2.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post -2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Burlington Stores Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

