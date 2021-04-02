First National Bank of Omaha Has $1.59 Million Stock Holdings in Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU)

First National Bank of Omaha increased its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU) by 68.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,559 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha owned about 0.10% of Kaiser Aluminum worth $1,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 65.4% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Kaiser Aluminum by 70.8% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum in the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 2,085.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,190 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:KALU opened at $111.13 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $114.53 and a 200-day moving average of $89.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 146.23 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 7.80, a quick ratio of 6.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Kaiser Aluminum Co. has a 12 month low of $50.49 and a 12 month high of $129.81.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $272.00 million during the quarter. Kaiser Aluminum had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 9.72%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, January 25th were issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 22nd. This is a positive change from Kaiser Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%.

In other Kaiser Aluminum news, CEO Keith Harvey sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $1,270,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Malcolm Donnan sold 6,023 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.50, for a total transaction of $755,886.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,923 shares of company stock worth $2,260,643 over the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on KALU shares. TheStreet raised shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 4th.

Kaiser Aluminum Company Profile

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation manufactures and sells semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products. The company provides rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used principally for aerospace and defense, automotive, consumer durables, electronics, electrical, and machinery and equipment applications.

