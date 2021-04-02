First National Bank of Omaha Has $1.80 Million Stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

First National Bank of Omaha lowered its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,165 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BAC. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Diversified LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 90.9% in the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 1,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

BAC stock opened at $39.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $19.59 and a 12 month high of $39.97. The firm has a market cap of $340.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.02.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.04. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The company had revenue of $20.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.90 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 24.49%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BAC. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.24.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

