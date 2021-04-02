First National Bank of Omaha Sells 750 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

First National Bank of Omaha decreased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. US Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $15,804,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 608,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,395,000 after purchasing an additional 34,200 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $295,000. Red Wave Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $9,251,000. Finally, Financial Architects Inc increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 1,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VB stock opened at $217.38 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $104.82 and a twelve month high of $223.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $214.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $189.92.

