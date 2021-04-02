First National Bank of Omaha Trims Stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

First National Bank of Omaha cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,226 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EEM. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3,042.5% during the 4th quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 9,959,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $514,607,000 after buying an additional 9,642,566 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 14,685.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,140,503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $358,915,000 after acquiring an additional 8,085,447 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,828,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,057,953,000 after purchasing an additional 7,973,660 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 143.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,513,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $439,875,000 after purchasing an additional 5,018,077 shares during the period. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1,488.4% in the fourth quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 3,369,071 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $174,080,000 after purchasing an additional 3,156,968 shares in the last quarter. 77.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EEM opened at $53.86 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $54.77 and its 200 day moving average is $52.13. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.95 and a fifty-two week high of $58.29.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

