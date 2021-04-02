First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF (NASDAQ:FDNI) Shares Bought by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF (NASDAQ:FDNI) by 418.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,028 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,449 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 2.31% of First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF worth $2,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 106,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,849,000 after purchasing an additional 14,726 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF by 127.4% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares during the period. PFG Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $339,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $271,000.

FDNI stock opened at $46.52 on Friday. First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF has a 52-week low of $21.48 and a 52-week high of $57.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.22.

