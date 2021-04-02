First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL) Shares Sold by Elevated Capital Advisors LLC

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,605 shares during the quarter. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index comprises about 1.1% of Elevated Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.18% of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index worth $2,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FDL. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 453,200.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 4,532 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 48,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,257,000 after buying an additional 4,030 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 104,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,731,000 after buying an additional 2,038 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 11,108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 68.9% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,836 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index stock traded up $0.14 on Friday, hitting $32.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 257,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,803. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a 52-week low of $21.26 and a 52-week high of $33.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.31.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

