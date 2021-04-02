First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF (NASDAQ:RFEM) Short Interest Down 15.3% in March

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF (NASDAQ:RFEM) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,800 shares, a drop of 15.3% from the February 28th total of 28,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days.

NASDAQ RFEM opened at $73.66 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.17. First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.56 and a fifty-two week high of $78.24.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF by 211.6% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 33,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after buying an additional 23,052 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $824,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $364,000.

