Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) Shares Sold by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp lessened its stake in shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,179 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Five9 were worth $2,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in shares of Five9 during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Five9 during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Five9 by 183.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 204 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Five9 during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Five9 by 687.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 630 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FIVN. Truist increased their price objective on Five9 from $165.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Five9 in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Five9 from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Five9 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Five9 from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.06.

In other Five9 news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.91, for a total transaction of $2,273,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,244,199.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.41, for a total value of $1,004,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 242,208 shares in the company, valued at $40,548,041.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 85,981 shares of company stock worth $14,692,369 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FIVN opened at $164.22 on Friday. Five9, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.68 and a 1-year high of $201.75. The company has a current ratio of 9.32, a quick ratio of 9.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The company has a market capitalization of $11.01 billion, a PE ratio of -309.84 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $171.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.73.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The software maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $127.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.27 million. Five9 had a negative net margin of 8.54% and a positive return on equity of 0.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Five9, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

