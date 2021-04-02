Flamingo Price Up 84.1% Over Last Week (FLM)

Flamingo (CURRENCY:FLM) traded 11% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 2nd. In the last week, Flamingo has traded 84.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Flamingo has a market cap of $126.57 million and approximately $118.02 million worth of Flamingo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Flamingo token can currently be bought for approximately $0.84 or 0.00001416 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Flamingo alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001676 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $44.00 or 0.00073828 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001067 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $171.79 or 0.00288257 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00006686 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $483.36 or 0.00811039 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $55.18 or 0.00092586 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.75 or 0.00028102 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00010300 BTC.

Flamingo Profile

Flamingo’s genesis date was September 28th, 2019. Flamingo’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Flamingo is medium.com/flamingo-finance . The official website for Flamingo is flamingo.finance . Flamingo’s official Twitter account is @FlamingoFinance

Flamingo Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flamingo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flamingo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Flamingo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Flamingo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Flamingo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.