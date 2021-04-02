FLIP (FLP) Reaches Market Capitalization of $751,384.73

FLIP (CURRENCY:FLP) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 2nd. Over the last week, FLIP has traded 33.3% higher against the US dollar. FLIP has a total market capitalization of $751,384.73 and approximately $285.00 worth of FLIP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FLIP token can now be purchased for about $0.0134 or 0.00000023 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.50 or 0.00053241 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.89 or 0.00020098 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 1,129.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00005150 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $398.98 or 0.00674268 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.62 or 0.00070339 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001691 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 25.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001701 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.72 or 0.00028260 BTC.

FLIP Profile

FLP is a token. Its launch date was October 13th, 2017. FLIP’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,955,000 tokens. FLIP’s official message board is medium.com/@fliptoken . The official website for FLIP is fliptoken.gameflip.com . FLIP’s official Twitter account is @Gameflip

Buying and Selling FLIP

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLIP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FLIP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FLIP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

