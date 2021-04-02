FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) Holdings Decreased by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp decreased its holdings in shares of FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 603,452 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 36,667 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.46% of FLIR Systems worth $26,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLIR. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in FLIR Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $216,402,000. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of FLIR Systems by 232.3% in the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 2,100,295 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $92,056,000 after buying an additional 1,468,293 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of FLIR Systems by 527.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,324,527 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $58,054,000 after buying an additional 1,113,436 shares during the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of FLIR Systems by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 2,389,238 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $104,720,000 after buying an additional 389,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandbar Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of FLIR Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $14,350,000. 88.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FLIR Systems alerts:

In other news, Director Angus L. Macdonald sold 49,306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.53, for a total value of $2,737,962.18. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,823,327.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John D. Carter sold 10,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.73, for a total value of $558,246.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 69,706 shares of company stock worth $3,851,496. Corporate insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FLIR opened at $56.87 on Friday. FLIR Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.13 and a 12-month high of $57.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.16 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $54.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.34.

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.16. FLIR Systems had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 7.36%. The firm had revenue of $524.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $492.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that FLIR Systems, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. FLIR Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.49%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on FLIR shares. Needham & Company LLC cut FLIR Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. William Blair cut FLIR Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised FLIR Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Raymond James cut FLIR Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of FLIR Systems in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. FLIR Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.86.

FLIR Systems Profile

FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Business Unit, Government and Defense Business Unit, and Commercial Business Unit.

Read More: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLIR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR).

Receive News & Ratings for FLIR Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLIR Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.