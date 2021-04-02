FLO (FLO) Trading 21.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days

FLO (CURRENCY:FLO) traded up 6.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. One FLO token can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000204 BTC on popular exchanges. FLO has a market capitalization of $18.56 million and $80,656.00 worth of FLO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, FLO has traded 21.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About FLO

FLO (FLO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. FLO’s total supply is 152,351,008 tokens. FLO’s official website is flo.cash. The Reddit community for FLO is /r/floblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FLO’s official Twitter account is @FLOblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “FLO was rebranded from Florincoin, it is a public record for building decentralized applications that introduces a new feature called floData. This metadata layer allows reading and writing to the blockchain quickly and easily, encouraging unique apps and tools to be built with FLO. “

FLO Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FLO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FLO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

