FLO Market Cap Reaches $18.88 Million (FLO)

FLO (CURRENCY:FLO) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 2nd. In the last seven days, FLO has traded up 28% against the dollar. One FLO token can now be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000207 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. FLO has a market capitalization of $18.88 million and approximately $104,037.00 worth of FLO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 37.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000259 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000005 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000169 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000045 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000048 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded 18.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded down 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About FLO

FLO (FLO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. FLO’s total supply is 152,351,008 tokens. FLO’s official Twitter account is @FLOblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for FLO is flo.cash. The Reddit community for FLO is /r/floblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “FLO was rebranded from Florincoin, it is a public record for building decentralized applications that introduces a new feature called floData. This metadata layer allows reading and writing to the blockchain quickly and easily, encouraging unique apps and tools to be built with FLO. “

Buying and Selling FLO

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FLO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FLO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

