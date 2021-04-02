Flow (Dapper Labs) (FLOW) Market Capitalization Hits $473.95 Million

Flow (Dapper Labs) (CURRENCY:FLOW) traded up 6.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 2nd. Flow (Dapper Labs) has a total market capitalization of $473.95 million and $40.73 million worth of Flow (Dapper Labs) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Flow (Dapper Labs) coin can currently be bought for $20.34 or 0.00042744 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Flow (Dapper Labs) has traded up 8.6% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Flow (Dapper Labs) alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.93 or 0.00053939 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.87 or 0.00020054 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 891.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00004903 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000388 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $400.24 or 0.00676071 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 31.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000039 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.56 or 0.00070194 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001692 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001698 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.71 or 0.00028233 BTC.

Flow (Dapper Labs) Coin Profile

Flow (Dapper Labs) (CRYPTO:FLOW) is a coin. Flow (Dapper Labs)’s total supply is 1,338,178,865 coins and its circulating supply is 23,301,002 coins. Flow (Dapper Labs)’s official Twitter account is @FlowProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “FLOW features non-dilutive transactionless inflation, automatically increasing the balance of each holder daily without the need for a single transaction. This method of inflation allows for the token to be applied to modern DeFi use cases without diluting the token holders. The protocol gradually decreases inflation over time and ends with a capped supply, making FLOW an ideal store of value and a hedge against BTC. Designed for De-Fi:FLOW can help diversify collateral by being combined with digital assets that fill other roles such as ETH (Protocol) and AMPL (Elastic Supply). FLOW does not need to be staked or locked into a contract to receive inflation, therefore it can be applied to the full range of DeFi applications while still achieving its distribution target. “

Flow (Dapper Labs) Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flow (Dapper Labs) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flow (Dapper Labs) should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Flow (Dapper Labs) using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Flow (Dapper Labs) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Flow (Dapper Labs) and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.