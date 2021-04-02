FLSmidth & Co. A/S (OTCMKTS:FLIDY) Short Interest Update

FLSmidth & Co. A/S (OTCMKTS:FLIDY) saw a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a drop of 15.4% from the February 28th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 11.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS FLIDY traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.92. 100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 342. FLSmidth & Co. A/S has a 12-month low of $2.60 and a 12-month high of $3.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.35.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Nordea Equity Research upgraded FLSmidth & Co. A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of FLSmidth & Co. A/S in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of FLSmidth & Co. A/S in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of FLSmidth & Co. A/S in a report on Monday, December 7th.

FLSmidth & Co A/S supplies engineering, equipment, and services solutions to the cement and mining industries worldwide. The company operates through Mining and Cement segments. The company also engages in the mining activities. It explores for copper, gold, iron, coal, and battery metals. The company offers a range of products, systems, and services, including single engineered and customized equipment, such as mills, kiln systems, and clinker coolers for the cement industry; and crushers, ball mills, pumps, gravity concentrators, and thickeners or flotation cells, as well as bundled equipment solutions, full production plants, and maintenance solutions for the mining industry.

