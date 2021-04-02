FlypMe (FYP) Reaches Market Cap of $496,857.05

FlypMe (CURRENCY:FYP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. In the last seven days, FlypMe has traded up 4.5% against the dollar. One FlypMe token can now be purchased for about $0.0282 or 0.00000048 BTC on exchanges. FlypMe has a total market capitalization of $496,857.05 and $1,023.00 worth of FlypMe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.43 or 0.00053219 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.86 or 0.00020086 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 1,136.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00005071 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $398.58 or 0.00674984 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.57 or 0.00070401 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001695 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 25.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001705 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.68 or 0.00028253 BTC.

About FlypMe

FlypMe is a token. Its genesis date was September 29th, 2017. FlypMe’s total supply is 35,277,363 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,638,681 tokens. FlypMe’s official website is flyp.me . The Reddit community for FlypMe is /r/flypme and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FlypMe’s official Twitter account is @flyp_me and its Facebook page is accessible here

