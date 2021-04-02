FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Short Interest Up 33.8% in March

FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,230,000 shares, a growth of 33.8% from the February 28th total of 919,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 921,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In other news, EVP Michael Finian Reilly sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.47, for a total value of $405,880.00. 0.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get FMC alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in FMC by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 15,814 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,778,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in FMC during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,163,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in FMC by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 747,272 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $85,881,000 after purchasing an additional 26,803 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of FMC in the 4th quarter valued at $128,533,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of FMC in the 4th quarter valued at $116,000. 87.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FMC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of FMC from $141.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of FMC from $141.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of FMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of FMC from $145.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.20.

Shares of FMC stock opened at $111.92 on Friday. FMC has a 52-week low of $70.50 and a 52-week high of $123.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $107.38 and a 200 day moving average of $110.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $14.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.00.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.02). FMC had a return on equity of 30.81% and a net margin of 10.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that FMC will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. FMC’s payout ratio is currently 31.53%.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest and turf management products. The company develop, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and disease, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

Featured Article: Backdoor Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.