FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 10,463 American Express (NYSE:AXP)

FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,463 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,265,000. American Express accounts for about 1.0% of FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in American Express by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,124 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of American Express by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,068 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its position in shares of American Express by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 5,644 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC grew its position in shares of American Express by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 4,727 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New England Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of American Express by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,907 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 83.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AXP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $138.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of American Express from $136.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of American Express from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $148.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. American Express currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.50.

Shares of NYSE:AXP traded up $3.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $144.57. 2,629,367 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,776,902. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.15 billion, a PE ratio of 35.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $139.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. American Express has a one year low of $72.61 and a one year high of $151.46.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.32 billion. American Express had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American Express will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 20.98%.

In related news, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 32,833 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total value of $4,796,244.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 111,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,250,961.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Anre D. Williams sold 59,352 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.88, for a total transaction of $8,658,269.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,475,949.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

