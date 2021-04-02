FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 21,121 SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XSW)

FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XSW) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 21,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,255,000. SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF comprises approximately 2.5% of FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.67% of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Hudock Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF by 70.3% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $119,000.

Get SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF alerts:

XSW traded up $3.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $160.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,460. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $163.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $145.49. SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF has a 52-week low of $74.92 and a 52-week high of $177.74.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XSW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XSW).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.