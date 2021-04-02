FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $7.71 Million in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG)

FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 27,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,710,000. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF makes up approximately 6.0% of FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.45% of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $124,000.

Shares of XLG traded up $3.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $299.80. 61,614 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,765. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $187.13 and a fifty-two week high of $300.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $293.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $279.52.

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

