FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $8.34 Million in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 26,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $8,338,000. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up about 6.4% of FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TAP Consulting LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 5,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,729,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 8,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,748,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $18,273,000. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $379,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,014,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. 47.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

QQQ stock traded up $5.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $324.57. The stock had a trading volume of 55,685,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,453,742. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $180.97 and a one year high of $338.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $319.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $309.91.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be given a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 22nd.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

