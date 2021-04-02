FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $1.20 Million Investment in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,416 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $1,198,000. UnitedHealth Group accounts for about 0.9% of FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 288.0% during the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 97 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 500.0% during the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 120 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 70.7% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 128 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on UNH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $404.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $405.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Sunday, January 17th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $415.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, January 21st. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $378.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $400.00 to $420.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $387.82.

Shares of UNH stock traded down $5.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $367.07. 2,977,791 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,464,396. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $226.03 and a 12-month high of $380.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $346.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $337.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $347.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.13. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 27.53%. The firm had revenue of $65.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.09%.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.32, for a total transaction of $1,413,280.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 153,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,394,673.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.90, for a total transaction of $200,494.10. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,908 shares in the company, valued at $10,335,001.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,612 shares of company stock valued at $6,777,233 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

Featured Story: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.