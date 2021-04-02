FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $1.52 Million Investment in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,709 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,515,000. NIKE comprises approximately 1.2% of FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tsfg LLC increased its position in shares of NIKE by 583.3% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 205 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Chris L. Abston sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $4,350,000.00. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 114,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total value of $14,908,662.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,537,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $200,935,048.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NKE shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on NIKE from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of NIKE in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird raised NIKE from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush upped their price target on NIKE from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, HSBC upped their price target on NIKE from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. NIKE presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.89.

Shares of NKE stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $132.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,720,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,292,609. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.51. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.16 and a 52 week high of $147.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.66. The company has a market cap of $208.93 billion, a PE ratio of 75.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $10.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.98 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.89% and a net margin of 7.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.46%.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

