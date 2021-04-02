FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $33.06 Million Investment in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 88,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,059,000. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up 25.5% of FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000.

IVV stock traded up $4.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $402.08. The company had a trading volume of 7,300,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,365,426. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $391.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $367.98. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $245.44 and a twelve month high of $402.20.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

