FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 16,651 iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 16,651 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,997,000. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 1.5% of FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. M Holdings Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 67,004 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,037,000 after purchasing an additional 18,211 shares during the period. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 82,367 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,632,000 after acquiring an additional 5,221 shares during the period. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $934,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 541,226 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,920,000 after acquiring an additional 47,661 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $111,000.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $113.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,535,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,420,162. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.43. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $112.78 and a fifty-two week high of $123.09.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

