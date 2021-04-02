FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 32,534 First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 32,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,092,000. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF accounts for about 2.4% of FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Usca Ria LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 6,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 23.6% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:SKYY traded up $2.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $98.27. 282,703 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 569,023. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a one year low of $50.71 and a one year high of $112.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $100.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.68.

