FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 6,837 Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,350,000. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 1.8% of FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,668,000 after acquiring an additional 2,916 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 923.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after acquiring an additional 8,130 shares during the period. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $2,734,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 29.7% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 44,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,486,000 after buying an additional 10,244 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO traded up $3.86 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $368.16. 5,131,981 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,093,028. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $224.72 and a 12-month high of $368.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $358.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $337.04.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

