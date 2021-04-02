FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $1.54 Million Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 13,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,540,000. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for about 1.2% of FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Bainco International Investors bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000.

MUB stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $116.00. The company had a trading volume of 3,012,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,414,888. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $116.18 and a 200 day moving average of $116.38. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $109.72 and a 12 month high of $117.95.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

