FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB)

FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 51,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,956,000. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF comprises 2.3% of FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.23% of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 100.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,298,535 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $123,845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150,422 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,873,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $20,001,000. Castleark Management LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 105.6% in the 3rd quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 619,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,352,000 after purchasing an additional 318,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $11,987,000.

XHB stock traded up $1.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $71.59. The stock had a trading volume of 1,780,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,252,131. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a 1-year low of $26.13 and a 1-year high of $71.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $65.53 and a 200 day moving average of $59.41.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

