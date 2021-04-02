FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM)

FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 81,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,226,000. VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF makes up approximately 3.3% of FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.23% of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $79,000.

Shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $51.20. 86,176 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 124,146. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.58. VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF has a 12-month low of $47.29 and a 12-month high of $52.38.

Market Vectors Intermediate Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Intermediate Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 6 to 16 years.

