Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) Shares Acquired by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 927,612 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,650 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.89% of Foot Locker worth $37,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Foot Locker by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,190,945 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $169,482,000 after buying an additional 264,258 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Foot Locker by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,378,048 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $55,728,000 after buying an additional 92,471 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Foot Locker during the 3rd quarter worth $17,505,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Foot Locker by 43.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 458,420 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $18,538,000 after buying an additional 138,838 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Foot Locker by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 455,782 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $18,432,000 after buying an additional 96,188 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

FL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup raised shares of Foot Locker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $46.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $38.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $44.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.78.

In other news, VP John A. Maurer sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total value of $284,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,383,402.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Lauren B. Peters sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total transaction of $1,800,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 166,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,472,425.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Foot Locker stock opened at $56.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.89, a PEG ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.29. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.05 and a 52-week high of $59.35.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. Foot Locker had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 12.35%. Foot Locker’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. Research analysts expect that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. This is a positive change from Foot Locker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. Foot Locker’s payout ratio is presently 12.17%.

About Foot Locker

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company retails athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, and equipment under Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, Footaction, Runners Point, and Sidestep brand names.

