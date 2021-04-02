Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. Expected to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.81) Per Share (NASDAQ:FMTX)

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMTX) – SVB Leerink issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Forma Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 31st. SVB Leerink analyst A. Berens forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.81) for the quarter. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Forma Therapeutics’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.88) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.96) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.05) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($3.73) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.68) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.89) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.15) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.58 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on FMTX. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Forma Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Forma Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Forma Therapeutics from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Forma Therapeutics from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Forma Therapeutics from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Forma Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.29.

NASDAQ:FMTX opened at $27.68 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.33. Forma Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $22.51 and a twelve month high of $56.33.

Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.12.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Forma Therapeutics by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Forma Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Forma Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Forma Therapeutics by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of Forma Therapeutics by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 6,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.28% of the company’s stock.

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for treatment of rare hematologic diseases and cancers. Its core product candidates for development include FT-4202, which is Phase 1 trial for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies; and FT-7051 for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

