Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC Has $4.66 Million Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 99.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 50,154 shares during the period. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $4,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $524,000. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $793,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,833,303 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $154,822,000 after purchasing an additional 32,797 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,164,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

CVX stock opened at $105.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $203.71 billion, a PE ratio of -17.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.73. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $65.16 and a 52 week high of $112.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $25.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.97 billion. Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th were paid a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.30%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CVX shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $113.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. HSBC raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $103.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Chevron currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.67.

In other Chevron news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,235,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,300,170. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 14,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.81, for a total value of $1,393,707.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $759,807.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 159,700 shares of company stock valued at $15,133,067. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

