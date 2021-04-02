Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 99.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,456 shares during the quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VUG. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 11,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,656,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $1,549,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 13.3% in the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,935,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $2,005,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $727,000.

VUG opened at $261.38 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $256.86 and its 200 day moving average is $245.90. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $148.52 and a 12-month high of $269.89.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

