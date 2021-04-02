Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC Sells 18,240 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 99.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 18,240 shares during the period. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WMT. CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 124,079 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $17,886,000 after buying an additional 9,501 shares in the last quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,700 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,263,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $232,000. WC Walker & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,430,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $177,000. 29.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on WMT shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Walmart from $156.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on Walmart from $154.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. FIX downgraded Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $157.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Walmart from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $162.00 price objective on shares of Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walmart has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.11.

In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 410,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.54, for a total value of $53,946,527.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,215,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $423,031,456.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 710,440 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.64, for a total value of $92,811,881.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,748,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,841,234,491.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 2,035,000 shares of company stock worth $267,991,487 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

WMT opened at $135.62 on Friday. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $112.33 and a fifty-two week high of $153.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $382.05 billion, a PE ratio of 21.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $134.77 and its 200 day moving average is $142.06.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.12). Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. The company had revenue of $152.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.62%.

Walmart announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 18th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the retailer to purchase up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

