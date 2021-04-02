Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC Sells 32,502 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC reduced its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 99.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 32,502 shares during the quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $16,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TMO. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,022,987 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,065,847,000 after acquiring an additional 686,768 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,504,221 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $13,742,475,000 after buying an additional 624,512 shares during the period. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth about $156,804,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,726,428 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,598,815,000 after buying an additional 328,820 shares during the period. Finally, Swedbank boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 48.4% during the fourth quarter. Swedbank now owns 991,280 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $457,704,000 after buying an additional 323,315 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TMO opened at $456.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $179.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $272.03 and a 1-year high of $532.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $461.48 and its 200-day moving average is $470.05.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $7.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $10.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.53 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 21.35% and a net margin of 17.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 54.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.55 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 19.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. This is a positive change from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.42%.

TMO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $556.00 to $580.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $588.00 to $560.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $550.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup cut Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $524.45.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

