Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC Sells 33,918 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 99.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,918 shares during the quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $6,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PYA Waltman Capital LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 62.9% during the 4th quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 329.7% during the 4th quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Clark Financial Advisors bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000.

VTI opened at $209.28 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $204.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $190.39. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $121.86 and a 1 year high of $209.30.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

