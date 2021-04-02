Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC Sells 4,681 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 99.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,681 shares during the period. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 44,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,835,000 after acquiring an additional 14,049 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 192.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,127,000 after acquiring an additional 33,517 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth about $1,529,000. Finally, AXA S.A. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 75.7% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 17,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,804,000 after buying an additional 7,487 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $402.08 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $245.44 and a 52-week high of $402.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $391.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $367.98.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

