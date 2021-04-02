Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC Sells 76,497 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 99.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 76,497 shares during the period. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $6,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. raised its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 5,620 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 34,903 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $2,860,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC raised its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 6,159 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 525 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 12,143 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $995,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

In other news, insider Malcolm Frank sold 471 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.45, for a total value of $36,949.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,065 shares in the company, valued at $3,456,899.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CTSH stock opened at $78.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.62. The company has a market capitalization of $41.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $75.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.12. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 52 week low of $42.20 and a 52 week high of $82.73.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.23). Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.04% and a net margin of 8.78%. The company had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 17th. This is an increase from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.06%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HSBC cut shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.39.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

Featured Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.